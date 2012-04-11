April 11 Constellation Brands, Inc on
Tuesday sold $600 million of senior notes, said IFR, Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $400 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Rabo Securities
USA, and Barclays Capital were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.
BORROWER: CONSTELLATION BRANDS
AMT $600 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2022
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012
MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/17/2012
S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 401 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
(Editing by James Dalgleish)