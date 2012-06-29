Transocean's stock could surge with $60 oil -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Transocean Ltd could rise more than 35 percent in the next year or two if oil prices top $60 a barrel, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.
June 29 Constellation Brands Inc, the world's biggest branded wine company, reported lower quarterly profit on Friday, as net sales slipped.
The maker of Robert Mondavi and Ravenswood wines earned $72 million in the first quarter ended May 31, down from $74.5 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, earnings were 38 cents, up from 35 cents a year earlier, when there were more shares outstanding.
Net sales slipped to $634.8 million from $635.3 million a year earlier.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Transocean Ltd could rise more than 35 percent in the next year or two if oil prices top $60 a barrel, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights