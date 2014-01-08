Toshiba says not true it is considering selling shares in Toshiba Tec
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
Jan 8 Constellation Brands Inc's quarterly profit nearly doubled, helped by strong sales of beer, including the brands it bought from Groupo Modelo's U.S beer business.
The world's biggest branded wine maker said revenue jumped 88 percent to $1.44 billion for the third quarter.
The company's profit rose to $211 million, or $1.07 per share, in the quarter from $109.5 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
LONDON, March 12 An American Cocker Spaniel named Miami won the top prize at Britain's Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.