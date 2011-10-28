* Q3 adj EPS $0.68 vs est $0.82
* Q3 rev falls 13 pct
Oct 28 Power utility Constellation Energy Group
Inc's quarterly results missed estimates, hurt by costs
related to restoring power following Hurricane Irene at its
Baltimore Gas and Electric unit.
However, the company reaffirmed its full-year earnings
outlook of $3.05 to $3.35 per share.
Excluding special items, it earned 68 cents per share for
the third quarter..
Net income applicable to common shares was $73.7 million, or
36 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.41 billion, or
6.99 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 13 percent to $3.52 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 82
cents, on revenue of $4.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company fell 2 percent in pre-market trade on
Friday. They closed at $39.24 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)