Oct 28 Power utility Constellation Energy Group Inc's quarterly results missed estimates, hurt by costs related to restoring power following Hurricane Irene at its Baltimore Gas and Electric unit.

However, the company reaffirmed its full-year earnings outlook of $3.05 to $3.35 per share.

Excluding special items, it earned 68 cents per share for the third quarter..

Net income applicable to common shares was $73.7 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.41 billion, or 6.99 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 13 percent to $3.52 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 82 cents, on revenue of $4.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell 2 percent in pre-market trade on Friday. They closed at $39.24 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)