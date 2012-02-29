Feb 29 Canada's Constellation Software
posted a 72 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by
acquisitions and higher sales at both its private and public
sector businesses.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $19 million, or 92 cents
per share, from $11 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted profit rose to $1.90 per share from $1.06 per
share.
Constellation, which makes customized software for private
and public sectors entities, said revenue rose 15 percent to $
198.4 million.
Constellation had bought Capital Computer Associates and
Markinson Technologies in the fourth quarter.
Shares of the company touched a life-high of C$99.99 before
closing at C$99 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The
stock has risen 60 percent in the last three months.
