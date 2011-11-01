* Industry group trims 2011 growth forecast for third time

* Abramat sees real sales growth at 4 percent

* Sharp slowdown from 12 percent sales growth last year

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Brazil's building materials industry is expected to grow at less than half the pace originally projected in 2011, industry group Abramat said on Tuesday, trimming its forecast for the third time this year.

Abramat President Walter Cover said industry sales were expected to grow 4 percent this year, discounting for inflation -- scarcely above estimates for economic growth and well below an initial forecast of a 9 percent sales increase in 2011.

The dimmer outlook reinforces signs of Latin America's largest economy cooling faster than originally expected from last year's torrid 7.5 percent expansion -- a slowdown that has weighed especially on Brazilian homebuilders.

"The industry had been optimistic about expanding investment," Cover told reporters in Sao Paulo, but it was "preparing for demand that never came."

Cover also blamed rising labor costs and the government's credit tightening to tame inflation for sapping momentum from construction materials sales, which had grown more than 12 percent in 2010. (Reporting by Vivian Pereira; writing by Brad Haynes)