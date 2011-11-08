* Homebuilder revenues up, but margins slip from year-ago
* Gafisa, Cyrela, MRV seen booking lower net income
* PDG and Rossi profit growth slows as expenses rise
* Cyrela reports Q3 results on Wednesday
By Vivian Pereira
SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Brazil's homebuilders are
likely to post strong revenue growth but weaker bottom lines in
the third quarter as their profit margins suffer from cost
overruns and tough comparisons with last year's boom.
Builders Gafisa (GFSA3.SA), Cyrela (CYRE3.SA) and MRV
Engenharia (MRVE3.SA) are seen posting lower net income than a
year ago, according to a Reuters poll.
Brazil's biggest developer, PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA), and Rossi
Residencial (RSID3.SA), meanwhile, are expected to post profit
growth much slimmer than in recent quarters.
Shares of most homebuilders have fallen around twice as
much as the Bovespa stock index's 15 percent drop this year
.BVSP as runaway costs and higher interest rates compounded
concerns of a slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.
Real estate shares recovered last month as the central bank
reinforced expectations of lower borrowing costs with a second
straight interest rate cut, but some investors remain wary of
companies' abilities to execute in a more challenging economy.
Analysts are now watching for evidence that builders can
stop running up debt despite the rising cost of labor, land and
construction materials as inflation remains near six-year
highs. Several developers have pledged this year to reduce
their cash burn -- or the growth of net debt -- and start
generating positive free cash flow next year.
"We believe investors will focus on cash burn and profit
margin surprises," Citigroup analyst Dan McGoey told clients in
a note. "We expect most companies to face moderate margin
pressure stemming from company-specific issues."
Cyrela, which reports third-quarter earnings on Wednesday,
and Gafisa, which will post results Nov. 15, are still
recovering from costly legacy projects associated with recent
takeovers and joint ventures. [ID:nN1E79D1FL] [ID:nN29277175]
Meanwhile PDG and Rossi, which report results on Thursday,
are expected to post solid earnings but slipping margins, as
the former ramped up launches and the latter spent heavily on a
sales campaign, according to Itau BBA analyst David Lawant.
MRV is expected to book a drop in net income when it
reports results Nov. 14, as increased launches pinch margins
and push up its cash burn.
Below are the average estimates of six analysts, in reais:
=========================================================
NET REVENUE EBITDA NET INCOME
---------------------------------------------------------
PDG Realty 1.86 bln 449.5 mln 277.5 mln
versus year ago +19.5 pct +8.4 pct +6.1 pct
---------------------------------------------------------
Cyrela 1.41 bln 209 mln 133.2 mln
versus year ago +21.3 pct -5.0 pct -24.4 pct
---------------------------------------------------------
Gafisa 1.17 bln 209.4 mln 101.2 mln
versus year ago +22.2 pct +6.2 pct -23.9 pct
---------------------------------------------------------
Rossi Residencial 811.5 mln 159.1 mln 96.7 mln
versus year ago +26.0 pct +20.6 pct +1.8 pct
---------------------------------------------------------
MRV Engenharia 1.06 bln 271 mln 198.8 mln
versus year ago +20.3 pct +0.4 pct -8.0 pct
=========================================================
($1 = 1.75 reais)
(Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Gunna Dickson)