Jan 23 U.S. construction materials suppliers
that have a sizeable exposure to European housing markets are
expected to report slower revenue growth this year than their
domestic peers due to cooling housing demand on the continent
and a stronger dollar.
The uncertainty bodes especially ill for Masonite
International Corp, Armstrong World Industries Inc
, Mohawk Industries Inc and Masco Corp,
which get nearly a fifth of their revenues from Europe.
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Norcraft Cos
Inc and PGT Inc have relatively lower exposure
to Europe, where new home sales this year have slowed in major
markets, including in Britain, France and Switzerland.
"It's going to be a challenge to achieve growth in this type
of environment," Longbow Research analyst David MacGregor said.
"If they're able to achieve some market share growth, that would
supplement slower growth."
A weak euro isn't helping. The currency touched a new
11-year low on Friday, falling further since the European
central bank announced a $1.1 trillion bond-buying program on
Thursday.
In a recent note titled 'Stay close to home', RBC Capital
Markets analyst Robert Wetenhall wrote he was cautious on
building products makers exposed to Europe.
The weak European housing market could hurt Masco's revenue
by about 3 percent this year and Mohawk's by about 2.5 percent,
Macquarie Research analyst Mike Wood said.
Masonite, Armstrong, Mohawk and Masco are estimated to post
a 5 percent increase in revenue, on average, this year,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That is less than the 13
percent rise forecast for FBHS, Norcraft and PGT.
The four Europe-exposed companies' revenue growth is
expected to have slowed to about 4 percent, on average, in 2014
from 10 percent in 2013.
That is more pronounced than the slowdown in growth of FBHS
and PGTI - to 15.3 percent from 26.5 percent.
Norcraft's sales are expected to have risen 9 percent in
2014, the first full year since the company's debut in 2013.
To be sure, Masonite, Masco, Armstrong and Mohawk are much
bigger than PGTI and Norcraft.
Masonite and Armstrong have recently reduced their European
businesses, and Masonite has said it could exit more markets if
the economic uncertainty continued.
Masonite, Armstrong, Mohawk and Masco trade at an average of
24 times forward earnings and are expensive compared with their
U.S.-focused peers, who average 17 times, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)