* Hochtief, Wienerberger, Balfour Beatty report on Aug. 17

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 The sluggish recovery in Europe's construction sector will come into focus on Wednesday when several major players report earnings, many burdened by austerity measures and civil spending cuts at home and abroad.

"In the current environment ... there is a strong likelihood of a contraction in civil spending in austerity economies in Europe," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

Since Aug. 1, Goldman Sachs and HSBC have both trimmed Wienerberger's share price targets on significant downside-to-floor valuations, feared increases in gas costs and a weaker than expected rebound in U.S. residential construction.

The world's leading brick-maker, whose shares have lost 37 percent so far in 2011, making it one of the biggest losers in the sector, reports quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

"We see Italy, parts of Eastern Europe and the U.S as the laggards," UBS analyst Gregor Kuglitsch said.

German construction group Hochtief , whose figures are also due on Wednesday, is expected to swing to a second-quarter pretax loss of 7.46 million euros ($10.5 million) from a profit of 181 million euros a year ago.

Earlier this year, Hochtief, majority owned by Spanish rival ACS , cut its outlook after a profit warning at Australian unit Leighton , once a reliable cash cow.

"Reaffirmation of Leighton's full-year 2011-2012 guidance, will help alleviate uncertainty ... after April's profit warning," S&P Equity analyst Jawahar Hingorani wrote in a note.

Britain's largest infrastructure contractor Balfour Beatty Plc also reports quarterly results on Wednesday, followed my Swiss cement-maker Holcim on Thursday.

Shares in Balfour have fallen 25 percent since its last results in March on broader market concerns, particularly the outlook for U.S. infrastructure.

Holcim is expected to reveal a 12.3 percent drop in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to 1.259 billion euros in the second quarter, according to 12 banks and brokerages polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Josie Cox; Additional reporting by Lorraine Turner in London) ($1=.7099 Euro)