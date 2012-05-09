* Snowy, cold weather hits European building activity

* Holcim Q1 net profit, Wienerberger EBITDA lag estimates

* Both see signs of a pick-up in the U.S.

* Shares in Holcim down 1.9 pct, Wienerberger falls 0.75 pct

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, May 9 European builders are pinning their hopes on the U.S. after severe weather, rising fuel costs and cutbacks in domestic public spending projects conspired to bash first quarter volumes and profit.

The world's second largest cement maker Holcim said sales of cement, aggregates, ready mix concrete and asphalt all dropped by double digits across the region and net profit after minorities was 10 million Swiss francs ($10.82 million), well short of an average forecast for 41.2 million.

Wienerberger, the world's largest brickmaker, swung to a net loss after tax of 50.1 million euros ($65.1 million) in the first quarter, as cold and snowy weather depressed volumes.

"The harsh winter brought many construction sites in Western and Eastern Europe to a temporary standstill in February," Holcim Chief Executive Bernard Fontana told reporters.

In contrast, both companies highlighted the relatively mild winter in the U.S. as giving rise for cautious optimism about the region's prospects.

"I assume U.S. new residential construction has bottomed out and see stable to slightly positive development this year," Wienerberger Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch said in a statement.

"However, I do not want to appear too euphoric despite the improvement in volumes during recent months because the effects of the mild weather on demand for building materials in the USA are not clear," he said.

Shares in Holcim were trading down 1.9 percent at 54.05 Swiss francs by 1027 GMT, underperforming a 0.6 percent weaker European Construction Sector index. Wienerberger shares were trading down 0.75 percent at 8.37 euros.

Wienerberger confirmed its goal to break even in North America at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) level.

Britain's largest contractor Balfour Beatty also noted on Wednesday signs of recovery in the U.S. construction market, but cautioned the UK market remained challenging.

Civil spending and austerity cuts, especially in Britain and parts of Europe, have held back a recovery in the global construction sector.

PRICE HIKES

Energy-hungry cement makers are grappling with high costs for fuels, such as coal, diesel and oil, which are used in vast amounts during the manufacturing process. They also have high electricity costs as ingredients have to be crushed and burned.

European rivals France's Lafarge and Germany's HeidelbergCement said recently they plan to push through price hikes to offset soaring energy costs.

Holcim said it had been able to offset cost rises through higher price rises in all regions, except Africa and the Middle East, while price hikes partly compensated for lower volumes at Wienerberger.

Holcim's Fontana said the crisis roiling southern Europe was also taking a toll on sales.

"In Europe, in countries like Italy and Spain volumes are down for reasons other than winter," Fontana said.

But the company stressed it would not foresake profitability for greater volumes.

"We are not a volume driven organisation. We are a value driven organisation," Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer said, adding the company had managed to hike prices in Italy by more than 30 percent. In the first quarter, Holcim raised cement prices by 3.5 percent in Europe.

The Swiss firm plans to announce a cost reduction programme next week to strengthen profitability and improve returns on investment capital.

"The announced programme to reduce costs to improve profits and margins appears all the more important," Notenstein analysts said in a note, adding they expect costs in the region of 350 million Swiss francs could be saved. ($1=0.9243 Swiss francs=0.7695 euros) (Additional reporting by Mike Shields in Vienna and Neil Maidment in London; Editing by Mike Nesbit)