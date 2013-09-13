By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Sept 13 New York state's banking
regulator subpoenaed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Promontory
Financial Group as part of an effort to reform the consulting
industry, according to people familiar with the matter.
The subpoenas, issued by the New York State Department of
Financial Services, are part of a probe of the independence of
consultants retained by banks, often at the behest of
regulators.
State and federal authorities have increased scrutiny of the
financial services consulting industry since the firms were
hired to review foreclosure abuses in 2011 and billed more than
$2 billion before regulators canceled the project.
The probe of PwC focuses on its work for Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, according to the people with
knowledge of the matter, who were not authorized to speak
publicly.
In June, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi agreed to pay New York
state $250 million for deleting information from $100 billion in
wire transfers that authorities could have used to police
transactions with sanctioned countries like Iran.
PwC consulted on a review of the transactions and over the
course of the summer turned over to New York documents related
to that review, according to one of the sources.
The investigation is ongoing, that source said.
A PwC spokeswoman declined comment.
Promontory is being probed in connection with its work for
British-based Standard Bank and another bank, the
source said. The source would not identify the second bank.
Promontory did a review of Standard Chartered's improper
transactions, the source said.
"Promontory from time to time receives document requests in
the form of subpoenas relating to client activities," company
spokeswoman Debra Cope said in an email. "Promontory does not
disclose the nature of individual requests or scope of the
inquiry."
Last year, Standard Chartered agreed to pay $340 million to
New York over transactions linked to Iran and other sanctioned
countries.
Deloitte LLP's financial advisory unit, which also did
consulting work for the bank, settled with New York in June.
New York had accused Deloitte of omitting key information in
a report to regulators after reviewing Standard Chartered's
operations.
Deloitte agreed to pay $10 million and refrain from new
business with New York-regulated banks for a year. It also
agreed to a code of conduct designed to end potential conflicts
of interest.
The state said the code of conduct would govern other
consultants who seek work that must be approved by the
department and it would serve as a model for reforming the
consulting industry.