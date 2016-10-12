UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 12 The Consulting Consortium, a UK-based specialist regulatory consultancy, appointed Phil Deeks as technical director to its advisory team.
Deeks joins from Britain's finance watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, where he was a technical specialist within the life insurance and financial advice sector.
In his new role, Deeks will be responsible for technical oversight of client projects, research into regulatory requirements and expectations, and providing support in developing advisory strategies and business relationships. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts