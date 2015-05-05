By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON May 5 One in 10 American adults have
no credit history, and 8 percent are considered "unscorable" by
major credit reporting agencies, a survey released on Tuesday
showed.
Blacks, Hispanics and low-income community residents are
most likely to be among the 26 million U.S. adults absent from
the credit reporting system and the 19 million with insufficient
information to generate a credit score, the U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau said.
"This may be limiting opportunities for some of the most
economically vulnerable consumers," CFPB Director Richard
Cordray told reporters on a conference call.
The three major credit reporting agencies, Equifax Inc
, Experian Plc and Transunion, generate credit
reports and scores based on consumers' borrowing and payment
habits, including bankruptcies and court judgments.
Banks, credit card issuers, mortgage companies and other
lenders use credit reports to see if a consumer is financially
responsible enough to repay loans.
The CFPB said it is unclear how the "credit invisible"
borrow money, but noted that likely options include pawnshops
and payday lenders which do not report to credit reporting
agencies.
The bureau, created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law, said it will use data from the report to devise
initiatives to address the problem.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Richard Chang)