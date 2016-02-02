WASHINGTON Feb 2 The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau and the Justice Department said on Tuesday
they had reached agreement with Toyota Motor Credit Corp for it
to pay up to $21.9 million in restitution to thousands of
African-American and Asian and Pacific Islander borrowers who
paid higher interest rates than white borrowers for their auto
loans, without regard to their creditworthiness.
Toyota Motor Credit will also change its pricing and
compensation system to substantially reduce dealer discretion
and accompanying financial incentives to mark up interest rates,
the CFPB and Justice Department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)