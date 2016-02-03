(Adds industry reaction)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Feb 2 Toyota Motor Credit Corp
has agreed to pay up to $21.9 million in restitution
to thousands of African-American, Asian and Pacific Islander
customers, for charging them higher interest rates on auto loans
than white borrowers with comparable creditworthiness, the U.S.
government said.
Toyota Motor Credit will also change its pricing and
compensation system to substantially reduce dealer discretion
and financial incentives to mark up interest rates, the U.S.
Justice Department and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said
in a statement on Tuesday.
The U.S. financing arm for the world's largest automaker
said in a statement it decided to reach a voluntary agreement
with the United States so it could "preserve consumer financing
options while fairly compensating its dealer partners and
upholding its commitment to fair lending practices."
It added it "respectfully disagrees with the agencies'
methodologies to determine whether industry lending practices
have been discriminatory."
The agreement limits the amount dealers can mark up a loan
to a maximum of 125 basis points, according to its statement.
Ally Financial agreed to establish an $80 million
restitution fund when it settled allegations of discrimination
in auto financing last year. Similarly, last year the finance
arm for Honda Motor Co. agreed to pay $24 million and Fifth
Third Bancorp to pay $18 million over discrimination.
"The CFPB's campaign to eliminate auto loan discounts has
already cost consumers money and eroded the rights that every
consumer has to negotiate and benefit from a competitive
marketplace," said a spokesman for the National Automobile
Dealers Association, in reaction to the announcement.
The CEO of AutoNation, Inc. the largest U.S. auto dealership
chain, has urged other dealers to follow the practices outlined
in the Honda settlement, saying they could reduce variability in
loans without hurting the dealer economically.
In its complaint against Toyota's financing arm, the United
States said that from 2011 through 2013 the average black
customer was obliged to pay more than $200 and the average Asian
or Pacific Islander customer more than "$100 more during the
term of the loan because of discrimination."
Before Sept. 10, 2014, Toyota did not require dealers to
document reasons for adding basis points to loans and did not
monitor its portfolio for possible discrimination, the complaint
added.
