* Promise to stop junk food ads for children by 2018
* Industry to harmonise food labels by 2018
* Food, drink sector under mounting pressure
* Pledges also made on deforestation, climate change
PARIS, June 18 The world's top food and drink
companies announced a raft of measures on Wednesday to try to
improve the industry's image, including stopping advertising
junk food to children by 2018, harmonising nutritional labelling
and fighting deforestation.
The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), an industry network of some
400 retailers, manufacturers and other players from 70 countries
with combined sales of 2.5 trillion euros ($3.4 trillion),
agreed the commitments at its annual summit in Paris.
"It is not business as usual anymore. Pressure is mounting
from all sides and angles," Paul Bulcke, chief executive of
Nestle, the world's biggest food and drink firm behind
brands such as Kit-Kat and Nescafe, told the meeting.
"We need to show them we are a responsive and responsible
industry, now more than ever."
Food manufacturers and retailers have come under mounting
pressure in recent years over their role in a range of issues
from the global obesity epidemic, to climate change and
deforestation due to the growth of palm oil production.
The steps announced on Wednesday included a commitment to
stop targeting advertising to children under 12 years by 2018
of products that fail to meet certain nutrition criteria and to
introduce industry-wide labelling by 2018 to help consumers make
healthier food choices.
Bulcke said the CGF board also agreed that members would
make company policies on nutrition and product formulation
public by 2016.
The CGF promised its members would aim for zero net
deforestation by 2020 through the more sustainable sourcing of
key commodities and begin phasing out hydro fluorocarbons,
blamed for contributing to global warming, in new refrigeration
units by 2015.
In 2011, top U.S. food and drink makers including Coca-Cola
and Kellogg Co agreed to industry-created voluntary
nutrition guidelines for products marketed towards children
under the age of 12. But the food, beverage and restaurant
industries as a whole have successfully fought most government
oversight on food advertising to children.
In October 2013, U.S. legislation was proposed that would
require uniform front-of-package food labels in a move to
streamline labels and clarify certain claims on nutrition.
In Europe, regulations that go into effect in December 2014
change existing legislation on food labelling that would require
nutrition information on processed foods, origin labelling of
unprocessed meat, the highlighting of allergens such as peanuts
and better legibility.
