May 1 Consumers Energy Co on Tuesday sold $375 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup, Sun Trust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CONSUMERS ENERGY CO AMT $375 MLN COUPON 2.850 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.991 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.851 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/08/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)