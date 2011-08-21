(Adds detail, background, quotes)

* Contact earnings better in H2 despite weaker prices

* Gas storage/peak power plant help contain costs

* Company pressing on geothermal power plant

WELLINGTON, Aug 22 Contact Energy Ltd. , New Zealand's largest listed power company, reported a fall in full year profit on Monday, but said it expected to increase earnings with cheaper power plants and better management of its gas supplies.

The power generator and retailer said it was already showing the benefits of its cheaper peak power plants and moves to reduce its reliance on gas generation.

"The new assets have improved the operational flexibility of Contact's thermal generation. As a result costs have been reduced in the second half of the year when conditions were wet and spot prices were low," Chief Executive Dennis Barnes said in a statement.

Net profit for the year to June 30 was NZ$150.3 million ($123.2 million) from NZ$154.7 million last year. A survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected a net profit of NZ$162.7 million.

Contact's underlying net profit, which excluded significant items and changes in the value of financial instruments, was NZ$150.9 million from NZ$149.8 million last year.

Contact, which generates nearly a third of New Zealand's electricity, declared a dividend of 12 cents per share, compared with 14 cents last year.

It gave no earnings guidance but said it expected earnings this year to rise through its gas storage and peak-demand generation plant, giving it greater flexibility over its management of gas contracts.

"The availability of Ahuroa gas storage and the Stratford peaker place Contact in an improved position to increase earnings, even if wet conditions were to continue to prevail in 2012," Barnes said.

He said Contact had already cut gas costs and reduced the amount of gas it has to take in the future under long standing supply contracts.

In June it completed a NZ$351 million capital raising through a 1-for-9 share issue, with the funds being earmarked for strengthening the balance sheet and the building of a geothermal power station.

Shares in Contact, 51.2 percent owned by Australia's Origin Energy Ltd. , closed on Friday at NZ$5.02. The stock has fallen around 19 percent so far this year, against a decline of 1.3 percent in the benchmark NZX top 50 index .

Earlier this month, Contact effectively slashed its electricity tariffs for prompt-paying online customers after losing more than 8,000 customers in July, amid a government-sponsored campaign to encourage consumers to shop around for cheap power.

It said building of a NZ$623 million geothermal power plant, due to be finished by 2013, would be one of its priorities this year.

It competes with state-owned Meridian Energy, Mighty River Power and Genesis Power, and listed electricity company TrustPower Ltd .

The government has said that if it is re-elected in the November general election it will look to sell minority stakes in the three state power companies, with preference to be given to New Zealand retail investors. ($1=NZ$1.22) (Gyles Beckford)