WELLINGTON Nov 2 New Zealand's biggest listed energy company Contact Energy Ltd is looking at a NZ$150 million ($119 million) bond offer, the company said on Wednesday.

It said the offer would increase its financial flexibility and extend its term funding profile.

Joint lead managers of the issue are Craigs Investment Partners, ANZ, ASB, and Forsyth Barr, with Westpac as co-manager.

Shares in Contact Energy, New Zealand's third largest listed stock and half owned by Australia's Origin Energy , last traded down 0.5 percent at NZ$5.65.

