(The following statement was issued by the company)
WELLINGTON, Nov 10 - Contact Energy Limited has today
announced an offer of up to $150 million of
Capital Bonds to the New Zealand public, with the ability to
accept
oversubscriptions of up to a further $100 million. The issue of
Capital Bonds
is primarily being undertaken to further optimise its capital
structure
through increasing financial flexibility and extending its term
funding
profile. The proceeds of the Offer will be applied to general
corporate
purposes.
The Capital Bonds will be unsecured, subordinated,
redeemable, cumulative,
interest bearing debt securities. They have a maturity date of
15 February
2042 but can be redeemed on any interest payment date from 15
February 2017,
and earlier in certain circumstances.
The Capital Bonds will pay interest quarterly at a rate to
be set after the
close of the offer. However the Minimum Interest Rate on the
Capital Bonds
for the first five years until 15 February 2017, which will not
be less than
8.00% per annum, will be set on 22 November 2011 and announced
on or before
the opening date for the Offer.
The Offer is expected to open on 23 November 2011 and close
on 15 December
2011 at midday. Interested investors should contact their usual
financial
adviser or contact one of the joint lead managers or the
co-manager to the
Offer listed below to request a copy of the Simplified
Disclosure Prospectus: