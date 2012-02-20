(Adds detail, comments)

* Earnings hit by need to burn expensive gas

* Second half earnings seen higher

* Dividend unchanged

WELLINGTON, Feb 21 Contact Energy Ltd. , New Zealand's largest listed power company, reported a fall in half-year profit on Tuesday, as the use of expensive thermal stocks offset the effects of higher wholesale electricity prices.

The company said its first half had been weighed by the need to bolster low hydro generation volumes with more expensive thermal generation, but said it expected an improvement in the second half.

"The second half of the 2012 financial year is expected to benefit from retail price rises including seasonally higher prices for Time of Use customers and an increase in contract for difference sales volumes," said chief executive Dennis Barnes in a statement.

Net profits at the energy generator and retailer fell 18.7 percent to NZ$68.0 million ($57.1 million) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with a profit of NZ$83.7 million a year ago.

The company, whose 10 power stations generate about 30 percent of New Zealand's electricity and has more than 500,000 electricity and gas customers, declared a dividend of 11 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago.

Shares in Contact, which is 51.2 percent owned by Australia's Origin Energy Ltd., ended at NZ$4.77 on Monday.

Its stock has tumbled roughly 9 percent since the start of 2012, against a near flat showing for the benchmark NZX-50 share index.

Contact competes against state-owned power companies, Mighty River Power Ltd, Genesis Energy Ltd, and Meridian Energy Ltd, as well as listed Trustpower Ltd.

The government plans to sell minority stakes in the three power companies, with a share offer in Mighty River Power expected in the third quarter this year.

Contact is building a new geothermal plant as it looks to broaden its generation sources. It previously invested in a gas storage facility and peak-load generation plant in Taranaki, to ensure it can store gas in periods of low electricity demand and high generation from renewable sources.

It said its full year result would include a one-off gain of around NZ$28 million from the sale of its interests in an Australian power station in January. ($1 = 1.1882 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)