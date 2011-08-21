WELLINGTON Aug 22 Contact Energy Ltd. , New Zealand's largest listed power company, reported a 3 percent fall in full year profit on Monday, but said it was set for earnings growth in the coming year.

Net profit for the year to June 30 was NZ$150.3 million ($123.2 million) from NZ$154.7 million last year. A survey of by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected a net profit of NZ$162.7 million.

Contact's underlying net profit, which excluded significant items and changes in the value of financial instruments, was NZ$150.9 million from NZ$149.8 milllion last year.

Contact, which generates nearly a third of New Zealand's electricity, declared a dividend of 12 cents per share, compared with 14 cents last year.

At its half year result in February, it said it expected a stronger second half to make up for a soft first six months.

In June it completed a NZ$351 million capital raising through a 1-for-9 share issue, with the funds being earmarked for strengthening the balance sheet and the building of a geothermal power station.

Shares in Contact, 51.2 percent owned by Australia's Origin Energy Ltd. , closed on Friday at NZ$5.02. The stock has fallen around 19 percent so far this year, against a decline of 1.3 percent in the benchmark NZX top 50 index . ($1=NZ$1.22) (Gyles Beckford)