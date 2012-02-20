WELLINGTON Feb 21 Contact Energy Ltd. , New Zealand's largest listed power company, reported a fall in half-year profit on Tuesday, as low hydro generation levels forced the power company to tap into more expensive thermal stocks.

Net profits at the energy generator and retailer fell 18.7 percent to NZ$68.0 million ($57.1 million) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with a profit of NZ$83.7 million a year ago.

It said that its second half earnings would benefit from higher retail prices.

The company, whose 10 power stations generate about 30 percent of New Zealand's electricity, declared a dividend of 11 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago.

Shares in Contact, which is 51.2 percent owned by Australia's Origin Energy Ltd., ended at NZ$4.77 on Monday.

Its stock has tumbled roughly 9 percent since the start of 2012, against a near flat showing for the benchmark NZX-50 share index. ($1 = 1.1882 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)