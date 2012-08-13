WELLINGTON Aug 14 Contact Energy Ltd.,
New Zealand's largest listed power company, reported a 27
percent rise in full year profit on Tuesday and said it was set
for growth in the coming year.
Net profit for the year to June 30 was NZ$190.4 million
($153.5 million) from NZ$150.3 million last year. A survey of by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected a net profit of around NZ$172.2
million.
Contact, which generates nearly a third of New Zealand's
electricity, declared an unchanged dividend of 12 cents a share.
The result also reflected, as the company advised in
February, a one-off gain of around NZ$28 million from the sale
of its interests in an Australian power station in January.
Shares in Contact, 51.2 percent owned by Australia's Origin
Energy Ltd., closed on Monday at NZ$4.84. The stock has
fallen around 5 percent so far this year, against a gain of more
than 9 percent in the benchmark NZX top 50 index.
($1=NZ$1.24)
(Gyles Beckford)