WELLINGTON, May 15 - Contact Energy Limited advises that Mark Elliott will be resigning from the role of Chief Financial Officer as at 30 June 2012, to take up the position of General Manager Commercial - Energy Markets with Origin Energy Limited in Australia on 2 July 2012.

The Board and Chief Executive Officer wish to thank Mark for his time at Contact and congratulate him on his appointment to his new role at Origin Energy.