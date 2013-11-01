Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Nov 1 Shares of Container Store Group Inc , which sells products ranging from laundry baskets to luggage, doubled in their market debut, valuing the company at about $1.63 billion.
The Coppell, Texas-based company raised $225 million after its initial public offering was priced at $18 per share, the top end of its expected price range. The company sold 12.5 million shares in the offering.
Container Store's shares opened at $35 and touched a high of $35.87 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
Lead underwriters were J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith, Wells Fargo and Jefferies.
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.