(Corrects FY earnings per share estimate in 6th bullet to $0.52
from $0.39 and revenue estimate to $824.5 mln from $753.1 mln)
July 8 Container Store Group Inc :
* The Container Store Group Inc., announces first quarter 2014
financial results
* Sees FY 2014 sales $820 million to $830 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 0.8 percent
* Q1 sales $173.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.2 million
* Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $0.49 to $0.54
* FY earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $824.5 million
-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects comparable store sales to be flat to slightly
positive in the second and third quarters of fiscal 2014
* Expects comparable store sales to increase in the mid single
digit range in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $174.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
