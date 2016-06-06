UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 6 Alternative mutual funds provider Context Asset Management appointed Matt Rowe to the newly created position of chief strategy officer.
Rowe, who previously served as head of liquid strategies at Achievement Asset Management, will also join Context Capital Partners' leadership team. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts