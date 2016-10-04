FRANKFURT Oct 4 German automotive group
Continental has agreed to buy U.S. smart fleet
management technology provider Zonar for an undisclosed price to
expand its mobility services and strengthen its position in the
United States, it said on Tuesday.
Continental said it would buy 81 percent of Seattle,
Washington-based Zonar, a provider of telematics systems which
enables customers like large truck fleet operators to roll out
satellite-based connectivity services such as remote vehicle
diagnostics.
German car and truck maker Daimler would keep its
19 percent stake, Continental said.
Continental said it also bought Indiana-based Hoosier Racing
Tire on Monday, declining to disclose a purchase price.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)