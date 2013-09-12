UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Continental AG : * Says to issue last bond in 2013 to replace outstanding eurobond * Says bond issue of at least EUR 500 million and a term of 3.5 years planned * Says proceeds to be used for early refinancing of the 6.50% bond issued in
October 2010
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources