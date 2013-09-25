UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, Sept 25 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental's supervisory board extended the contract of chief executive Elmar Degenhart by another five years, the company said on Wednesday.
CEO Degenhart's contract was prolonged through the end of August 2019, Hanover, Germany-based Continental said in a statement. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources