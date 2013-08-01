BERLIN Aug 1 Germany's Continental expects European auto markets to rebound slightly in the second half after vehicle production fell 6 percent during the first six months, Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters.

"We found the bottom in Europe," Schaefer said in an interview on Thursday, predicting full-year output in the region to decline 4 percent.

He reaffirmed Continental's commitment to expand the share of non-automotive business, saying the company doesn't rule out larger acquisitions as it keeps looking for "smaller, attractive targets". (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Christoph Steitz)