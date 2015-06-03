UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 3 German automotive supplier Continental said on Wednesday it aimed to expand capacity at its tyre factory in Hefei, China, and invest more than 250 million euros ($279.6 million) in the site.
Passenger car tyre production in Hefei is set to grow to 14 million a year from 5 million by 2019, and bicycle tyre output is seen reaching 13 million a year by 2025, compared with around 2 million now, Continental said in a statement.
"With the expansion... the number of jobs will rise to 2,700 from 1,150 now," board member Nikolai Setzer said.
Hanover, Germany-based Continental, seeking to boost the share of Asian sales to 30 percent of global turnover by 2020 from a fifth at present, said in April it planned to invest about 1 billion euros in China over the next five years.
($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources