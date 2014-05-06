UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN May 6 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental would be able to shoulder another multi-billion euro acquisition in the next 18 months, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters.
Hanover-based Continental bought U.S. rubber company Veyance Technologies for 1.4 billion euros in February.
The company has enough liquidity to handle such a deal but is not ruling out a bond issue later this year, the CFO said in an interview on Tuesday.
Continental, which posted a 20-percent jump in first-quarter adjusted EBIT, plans further small-size acquisitions in coming months, Schaefer said, after announcing last month plans to buy the remainder of Emitec, a supplier of emissions technology.
Second-quarter business has been "good", benefiting from growth in North America and China, the CFO said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources