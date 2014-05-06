BERLIN May 6 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental would be able to shoulder another multi-billion euro acquisition in the next 18 months, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters.

Hanover-based Continental bought U.S. rubber company Veyance Technologies for 1.4 billion euros in February.

The company has enough liquidity to handle such a deal but is not ruling out a bond issue later this year, the CFO said in an interview on Tuesday.

Continental, which posted a 20-percent jump in first-quarter adjusted EBIT, plans further small-size acquisitions in coming months, Schaefer said, after announcing last month plans to buy the remainder of Emitec, a supplier of emissions technology.

Second-quarter business has been "good", benefiting from growth in North America and China, the CFO said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Thomas Atkins)