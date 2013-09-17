UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 German auto parts maker Schaeffler Group said on Tuesday it placed 7.8 million shares in automotive supplier Continental AG at 122.50 euros apiece, raising about 950 million euros ($1.3 billion).
Schaeffler had said late on Monday it planned to sell 4 percent of Continental to cut its debt, taking advantage of a 20-year high in the Continental share price.
The move cuts its stake to about 46 percent from currently 49.9 percent.
($1 = 0.7489 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources