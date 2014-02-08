BERLIN Feb 8 Germany's Continental urged the European Central Bank to act to curb the strength of the euro which may shrink the auto parts maker's sales by another 700 million euros ($953.29 million) this year, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Elmar Degenhart.

Foreign-exchange policy in Japan and the United States proactively supports local companies' exports whereas European authorities are too passive, Degenhart was quoted as saying in an interview.

"Europe has definitely done too little in this respect over the past months," the CEO said. "The ECB has many opportunities to act."

"The competitiveness of European industry is giving us cause for concern," according to Degenhart.

Hanover-based Continental said last month it expects full-year group sales to rise more than 5 percent in 2014 to about 35 billion euros, after rising a lower-than-predicted 2 percent to 33.3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7343 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Ralph Boulton)