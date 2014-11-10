(Adds detail, Continental comment, link to court ruling)
By Joshua Schneyer
Nov 10 Continental Resources Chief
Executive Officer Harold Hamm has been ordered to pay nearly $1
billion to his ex-wife in one of the largest-ever U.S. divorce
judgments, according to a court filing on Monday.
In an 80-page ruling following a more than nine-week divorce
trial that ended last month, Oklahoma Special Judge Howard
Haralson ruled that oil magnate Hamm should pay his ex-wife a
total of $995.5 million.
Although the award could make Sue Ann Hamm, 58, one of the
100 wealthiest women in the United States, according to Forbes'
rankings, it is far smaller than the amount her lawyers sought
and does not require Harold Hamm to sell shares of Continental.
He holds 68 percent of the firm's shares. During the trial,
Sue Ann Hamm's lawyers had asked Haralson to split a marital
estate they estimated to be worth at least $17 billion, tied up
in Continental shares.
Judge Haralson's ruling is subject to appeal, but if
accepted by both parties it would allow Continental's CEO to put
a contentious and time-consuming divorce behind him and to
remain the controlling shareholder of one of America's most
successful oil companies.
"As Continental has stated on numerous previous occasions,
this private matter has not, and will not have any impact or
effect on the Company's business or operations," Continental
said in a statement.
Through her lawyers, Sue Ann Hamm declined comment. Her
legal team said it would be "evaluating Ms. Hamm's options."
Following news of the judgment, Continental shares fell 1.6
percent to $54.22 per share. The shares have lost around 30
percent since July 1, in step with tumbling world oil prices.
Harold Hamm's Continental stake is now worth around $13.9
billion, down from more than $18 billion before the trial began.
Oklahoma City-based Continental is a leading driller in the
Bakken Shale play of North Dakota and Montana, the largest U.S.
oil discovery in decades. Through his stake in Continental,
Harold Hamm is believed to own more oil underground than any
other American.
The Hamms wed in 1988 and had no prenuptial agreement. For
years, Sue Ann Hamm was also an executive at Continental.
Some of the largest-ever U.S. divorce settlements have been
kept private, but the Hamm judgment is among the biggest on
record.
In a 2010 divorce settlement, casino magnate Steve Wynn
agreed to transfer 11 million shares in Wynn Resorts, then worth
$741 million, to his ex-wife Elaine, according to filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
To secure the judgment, Judge Haralson placed a lien on 20
million shares of Continental stock. That decision does not
require Hamm to sell shares.
Judge Haralson ordered Hamm, 68, to pay his ex-wife about
one-third of the funds, or $322.7 million, by the end of 2014,
the filing says.
Hamm will be required to pay the rest of the judgment, or
$650 million, in installments worth at least $7 million per
month, according to the filing. Sue Ann Hamm has already been
awarded around $25 million from the marital estate since the
case was filed in 2012, the court said.
Haralson's ruling may come as a relief to some of
Continental's other shareholders, who had worried that a
multi-billion dollar award could force Hamm to sell a major
chunk of the company quickly, potentially depressing the value
of the shares or eroding his control of the firm.
"With this rather small settlement, it just removes some of
the uncertainty," said Mike Breard, analyst with Hodges Capital
Management in Dallas. "And there's already enough uncertainty
around energy stocks right now with the oil price drop."
At stake in the case was how much of Continental's rising
value could be attributed to the role played by the CEO.
Under Oklahoma law, the enhancement of wealth that comes as
a result of the efforts, skills or funds of either spouse is
subject to "equitable distribution."
Over the 26-year marriage, the value of Continental soared
some 400-fold. During the trial, Harold Hamm's legal team
contended that Continental's growing wealth was mostly due to
passive or market factors such as the rising price of oil.
Seeking a larger judgment, Sue Ann Hamm's lawyers called
expert witnesses to show that Continental grew because of Harold
Hamm's deft management decisions.
Judge Haralson found that Harold Hamm played a central role
in his company, but he did not agree with the massive dollar
values that Sue Ann's expert witnesses placed on the CEO's
contributions to Continental's weatlh.
For instance, Haralson wrote that the experts had not
established exactly how much value was attributed solely to
Harold Hamm and not to other managers at Continental, and that
passive factors like oil prices and new technologies helped to
propel the firm's value.
Among the assets that will go to Sue Ann Hamm, according to
Haralson's judgment, are the couple's $17.5 million ranch in
Carmel, California, and a home worth $4.7 million in Oklahoma
City.
The judge's full ruling can be found at: bit.ly/10NBFl9
