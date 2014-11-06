(Corrects title of legal expert Judith Maute in final section
of story)
By Joshua Schneyer and Brian Grow
OKLAHOMA CITY Nov 5 During the divorce trial of
oil baron Harold Hamm and wife Sue Ann, an unusual relationship
took shape in the Oklahoma courtroom as the marriage was being
dismantled.
From the bench, Special Judge Howard Haralson playfully
tossed red and white peppermints to a lawyer sitting alone in
the jury box who didn't represent either of the Hamms in the
case.
The man, Eric Eissenstat, serves as general counsel, senior
vice president, secretary and chief risk officer for Continental
Resources, the publicly traded oil company founded and
run by Harold. And during a trial that could result in one of
the largest divorce judgments in U.S. history, Eissenstat
emerged as one of the most important people in the courtroom.
For all but a few hours of testimony in the nine-week trial,
the proceedings were closed to the public and to the media - a
practice atypical in divorce cases that don't involve child
custody disputes. But interviews with a half-dozen people who
were present in the courtroom, and with others familiar with the
case, indicate that Eissenstat played an extraordinary role
throughout the trial:
It was Eissenstat, the company's top lawyer, who advocated
successfully for the trial to be closed to the public,
contending that discussion of Continental's confidential
business information warranted secrecy. Judge Haralson agreed,
saying on the first day of trial that he wished to keep "a
divorce trial from destroying" Continental, one of America's
most successful oil companies. Although about 95 percent of the
trial was closed, Eissenstat was allowed to stay and to
participate.
Eissenstat also attended pre-trial hearings, court filings
show, and visited frequently with Harold Hamm's personal divorce
attorneys, according to people familiar with the case.
After the trial began, Eissenstat's role in the case grew.
Haralson allowed Eissenstat to interject during the proceedings,
to approach the bench, and to attend meetings with the spouses'
lawyers in chambers, according to court filings and interviews
with others in the courtroom.
'GENERAL CHITCHAT'
On several occasions, Eissenstat, 56, passed through the
judge's chambers or into a court staff room and engaged the
judge and his staff in conversations, said Haralson's bailiff,
Jessica Rodriguez. The conversations were "general chitchat,"
Rodriguez said. "We're all pretty friendly around here."
In a statement, Continental said Eissenstat "did not speak
privately with Judge Haralson in his chambers, and his
relationship with Judge Haralson is professional and no
different than the other individuals present in his courtroom."
To at least one witness, Eissenstat, a tall, slim career
litigator, was an imposing presence. "Eric positioned himself in
a very tactical way in the room, in the jury box, basically
right on the witness's shoulder," said a former associate of
Harold's who testified in the case. "When the judge looks at the
witness, he's also looking at Eric. It just seems intimidating."
Reuters interviewed more than a dozen legal experts
including family law attorneys, law professors, retired judges
and marital dissolution consultants. All said that Eissenstat's
level of involvement in his boss' divorce trial seemed
uncommonly deep. Some said that the role Eissenstat - and by
extension, Continental - played at the trial raises questions
about whether the company supported the personal agenda of
Harold Hamm, the company's top shareholder, to the detriment of
other shareholders.
On Thursday, the day after Continental releases its
quarterly earnings, analysts will have a chance to ask about the
divorce case during a conference call the company is hosting.
"It sounds like the corporation is part of the divorce
case," said Arnold Rutkin, a lawyer at Rutkin Oldham in
Connecticut. Rutkin represented the wife of Gary Wendt, a former
chief executive at the General Electric Capital unit of GE, in
one of the biggest U.S. divorces of the 1990s. "There are only
two parties in a divorce: husband and wife."
In that case, Rutkin said he did not recall GE Capital's
attorneys playing anything close to the role that Eissenstat is
playing in the Hamm divorce. A key difference in the cases is
that although Wendt was a top executive, he wasn't a major owner
of GE. Hamm owns about two-thirds of Continental.
Haralson did not respond to questions from Reuters. His
bailiff said the judge would not speak publicly about the case
before ruling.
MAJOR ROLE
Continental, in its statement, said it "did not seek to
participate in the divorce case." It was compelled to by Sue
Ann, it said.
In a court filing last month, Continental said the extent of
its involvement in the case may be unprecedented. It contends it
has been required to turn over more documents and data than any
company "has ever been forced to produce in divorce proceedings
in Oklahoma and possibly the nation."
Hamm started Continental in 1967, and about 68 percent of
the firm's shares are in his name. His stake was worth more than
$18 billion when the trial started in August. It's worth around
$14 billion today. Since the couple wed in 1988, Continental has
grown from a smalltime driller worth less than $50 million into
a $20 billion behemoth and one of Oklahoma's largest companies.
Because Harold owned his shares before he and Sue Ann were
married, they belong to him. But under Oklahoma law, their
"active" appreciation since 1988 is subject to "equitable
distribution" with Sue Ann, a former executive at Continental
who filed for divorce from Harold in 2012.
Her legal team contends that the amount of marital wealth
the court should divide is more than $17 billion, a sum that
included most of Harold's stake in Continental a few months
before the trial began. Court filings show that his attorneys
argued that the couple's shared wealth is a tiny fraction of
that amount. The couple never signed a prenuptial agreement.
Harold Hamm's leadership at Continental is central to the
case.
In court, his lawyers attributed most of Continental's
success not to Hamm's business savvy but to factors beyond his
control. If Haralson accepts the argument - that market factors
such as rising oil prices, or decisions made prior to marriage
caused Continental's growth - the award to Sue Ann could be much
smaller.
The trial ended on Oct. 9, and Haralson is poring over
thousands of pages of evidence before he issues a judgment in
the coming weeks, or the two sides settle. Last week, Haralson
denied a motion by Reuters to intervene in the case to have
trial transcripts and other records unsealed. The Oklahoma
Supreme Court, which heard the Reuters request to unseal the
records this week, has not yet ruled.
In a filing before those hearings, Continental said it
opposed opening court records because the documents contain
confidential business information, including strategic plans,
board minutes, and highly sensitive information on its oil
reserves, among other things.
"A corporate counsel would have a legitimate role in trying
to keep confidential information about the company from being
disseminated," said Ilan Hirschfeld, head of the marital
dissolution practice at the consultancy firm Marcum LLP in New
Jersey.
Continental may also have a significant interest in the
outcome of the trial.
If Sue Ann, 58, wins a multi-billion dollar award, a
judgment that size could prompt Harold to sell Continental
shares, a move that could lead to a change in control of the
company. In one court filing, Continental dismissed that
possibility as "unfounded speculation."
Eissenstat, appointed as Continental's general counsel in
2010, previously had represented Continental and Harold Hamm
personally during 27 years in private practice. As recently as
2010, he served as Harold's personal lawyer in a case involving
Oklahoma oil and gas wells. Continental was not a party in that
case.
As of Feb. 22, Eissenstat also owned shares in Continental
valued at more than $7 million, SEC filings show.
Months before the Hamm divorce trial, Continental expanded
Eissenstat's role at the firm, naming him its chief risk
officer. The new responsibilities put Eissenstat in charge of
keeping Continental out of corporate governance trouble and
guarding against conflicts of interest and reputational damage -
duties that would give Eissenstat reason to be concerned about
the divorce trial.
In court filings, Continental said it was brought into the
case by Sue Ann Hamm's broad and "abusive" demands for evidence
from the company, and because dozens of its current or former
employees were subpoenaed. "Continental doesn't like being
here," Eissenstat said at a pre-trial hearing, according to a
transcript. Eissenstat told the judge he was only present in
court to protect the firm's interests, not Harold's.
Allegations by Sue Ann's team that Continental meddled in
the case to help Harold have been a sore point between the
spouses.
In one court filing, his divorce attorneys wrote that the
divorce is a matter of "common interest for Mr. Eissenstat,"
citing his duty to "all shareholders to oversee any litigation
impacting the company." They added: "Harold Hamm and his counsel
are frankly insulted by Petitioner's veiled suggestion of some
collusion between them and (Continental) against her interests."
Although Continental says it hasn't taken sides in the
divorce, the company has taken unusual steps that could help
Harold's case. In September, Reuters reported that the company
revised its corporate history in ways that diminish the part
Hamm played in its success. In downplaying the CEO's role, the
firm recently deleted, added or revised at least 18 items on its
website or in corporate filings, Reuters found. (reut.rs/1uYWqpH)
In addition, Continental has weighed in against Sue Ann. In
one of the company's many filings in the case, a
"friend-of-the-court" brief in February, Continental urged the
judge to deny Sue Ann additional time to prepare for the trial.
"To say the least, it's highly unusual for a company to file
a friend-of-the court brief in its CEO's closed-door divorce
proceeding to oppose his wife's request for more trial
preparation time," said appellate attorney Lawrence Ebner, a
Washington-based partner at law firm McKenna Long & Aldridge.
Court records show that Haralson denied Sue Ann Hamm's
request for another five months of trial preparation. Being
hurried to trial could hurt her case, her lawyers contended in
court filings, because they were racing to examine about 700,000
pages of uncategorized Continental documents that Eissenstat had
delivered to them in response to evidence requests.
'ENORMOUS EXPENSE'
A spokeswoman for Continental, Kristin Miskovsky, has
repeatedly said the divorce has had no effect on the company.
"Mr. Hamm's divorce proceeding is a private matter and has not
and is not anticipated to impact Continental Resources' business
or operations," the company said.
In one court filing, however, the company says its role in
the case has come at "enormous expense." Eissenstat and his
in-house team handled discovery requests in the case. They have
filed more than 40 briefs, objections or motions in the divorce
case.
"Mr. Hamm has an interest in winning, and Continental should
not have an interest in Hamm winning per se," said Paula Dalley,
a professor of corporate law at Oklahoma City University Law
School. "That's where a conflict of interest could arise. The
outcome for Hamm personally shouldn't matter to the
corporation."
Former Continental employees who were deposed or called as
witnesses told Reuters that the oil company paid for lawyers to
represent them. The employees requested anonymity after signing
agreements not to discuss their depositions or testimony.
It is not unusual for company lawyers to represent employees
who will testify in legal cases about their work. But Judith
Maute, a former law professor at the University of Oklahoma,
said that if Eissenstat and Continental used company resources
to help Harold, it could draw the ire of other shareholders.
A general counsel's duty is to his corporation, not to the
CEO's personal interests, she said. "If the general counsel is
spending lots of time or company money to save the assets of the
person, then he may be in breach of fiduciary duties to
shareholders."
Eissenstat's role and Continental's costly involvement in
the marital dispute have not been disclosed in detail to the
firm's shareholders. How much the company's board knows about
Continental's participation in the Hamms' divorce isn't clear.
Continental declined to address the question of whether it plans
to bill Harold Hamm for the costs it's incurring related to the
divorce case.
What is apparent is the trust the company has put in its top
lawyer. Asked about Continental's involvement in the case, David
Boren, the powerful Oklahoma politician who sits on
Continental's board and testified in the divorce trial, had
little to say.
"I have a policy not to make separate statements as a board
member," Boren said. "If you have any questions, please contact
Eric Eissenstat."
(Reporting By Joshua Schneyer in Oklahoma City and Brian Grow
in Atlanta. Editing by Blake Morrison and Michael Williams)