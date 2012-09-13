Sept 13 Continental Rubber of America, Corp. on Wednesday sold $950 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CONTINENTAL RUBBER OF AMERICA, CORP. AMT $950 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 4.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 334 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS