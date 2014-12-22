PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds details on year-end rig count)
HOUSTON Dec 22 Continental Resources Inc on Monday said it would cut spending 40 percent, trim its rig fleet by a third and show less crude output growth than planned next year as oil prices tumble.
A top producer in North Dakota, Continental now expects its production to climb 16 percent to 20 percent in 2015. This is less than a November estimate of 23 percent to 29 percent rise and a previous forecast for a 26 percent to 32 percent jump.
"This revised budget prudently aligns our capital expenditures to lower commodity prices, targeting cash flow neutrality by mid-year 2015," Chief Executive Officer Harold Hamm said in a statement.
The company said its production costs would be between $5.50 and $6 per barrel.
In November, Continental stunned oil traders when it said it would exit all hedging contracts despite slumping crude prices.
At the time, the company said it would not add rigs in 2015, and said its capital expenditures would be $4.6 billion, down from a previous estimate of $5.2 billion.
On Monday, it said it would cut its rig fleet to 34 from 50 by the end of the first quarter and that non-acquisition capital expenditures for 2015 would be $2.7 billion. The average rig count for the year would be 31.
Most companies are expected to cut their 2015 spending by 25 percent or more, according to analysts. (Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
