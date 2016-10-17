UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 17 German automotive supplier Continental AG trimmed its profit guidance for the year, citing warranty cases and possible expenses for antitrust proceedings as well as supply disruptions following earthquakes in Japan.
The 2016 group margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be over 10.5 percent, compared with a previous forecast for more than 11 percent, Continental said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources