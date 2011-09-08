FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Continental AG reiterated its full-year target of reaching 2011 sales of 29.5 billion euros ($41.3 billion), and said it sees no significant drop in volumes for 2012, the auto parts supplier's chief executive told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"Our large clients are taking back hardly any volume for 2012," Elmar Degenhart was quoted saying in an advance extract of the paper's Friday edition. "We expect a cooling down in 2012 but not a serious recession."

A change in volumes could still come at the end of the year if the economy continues to deteriorate, Degenhart said, adding that Continental sees a drop in global car production to between 75 million and 78 million units from a previous industry forecast of up to 85 million.

In late July, the Hanover-based group said it expects 2011 sales of 29.5 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 28.5 billion, and an adjusted operating profit margin of about 10 percent. ($1 = 0.714 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)