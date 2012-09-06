FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Continental AG Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said he expected the German auto parts and tyre maker to grow 4-5 percent faster than the global market next year.

He said he expects global industry production to grow by 1-3 percent in 2013, speaking at the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday after it was announced that Continental would move up to the DAX index of leading German stocks later this month. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)