BERLIN, March 6 Germany's Continental is mulling issuing a bond to help fund the 1.4 billion-euro ($1.92 billion) purchase of U.S. rubber company Veyance Technologies, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said on Thursday.

Although the auto parts and tyre maker has about 2 billion euros of cash and available credit lines, issuance of a bond can't be ruled out "if conditions are favorable," Schaefer said at a news conference on the group's annual results.

Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said smaller-size acquisitions in the automotive sector are possible, as well as further purchases in the rubber segment in the next 12-18 months. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)