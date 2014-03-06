UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, March 6 Germany's Continental is mulling issuing a bond to help fund the 1.4 billion-euro ($1.92 billion) purchase of U.S. rubber company Veyance Technologies, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said on Thursday.
Although the auto parts and tyre maker has about 2 billion euros of cash and available credit lines, issuance of a bond can't be ruled out "if conditions are favorable," Schaefer said at a news conference on the group's annual results.
Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said smaller-size acquisitions in the automotive sector are possible, as well as further purchases in the rubber segment in the next 12-18 months. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources