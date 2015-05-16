HOUSTON May 15 Oilman Harold Hamm, CEO of
Continental Resources Inc., told a University of
Oklahoma dean last year that scientists studying links between
oil drilling and earthquakes should be dismissed, Bloomberg News
reported on Friday.
Bloomberg, citing emails obtained through a public records
request, said Hamm indicated he wanted to see some scientists at
the Oklahoma Geological Survey, which is based at the
university, let go. (tinyurl.com/negnuu6)
Scientists have said the reinjection of drilling and
fracking wastewater into disposal walls could be tied to
earthquakes.
Bloomberg said a university spokeswoman denied any
interference from Hamm, who has been a donor to the university.
Bloomberg said no changes were made to the university's team of
scientists.
A Continental spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a
request for comment from Reuters.
Hamm said at a February conference that there was no
connection between oil and gas work and a rash of earthquakes in
Oklahoma, where Continental is based.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Richard Borsuk)