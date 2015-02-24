BRIEF-Calsonic Kansei says outcome of ToB offered by KKR
* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22
WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 24 Oil and natural gas producer Continental Resources Inc said on Tuesday its quarterly profit fell 14 percent amidst falling commodity prices.
The company, the second-largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, reported net income of $114 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $132.8 million, or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Average daily production jumped 34 percent from the year-ago period to 193,456 barrels of oil equivalent.
The company said earlier this month that its reserves - a guide for growth potential - increased 20 percent last year to 1.35 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
Oklahoma City-based Continental has 13 drilling rigs operating in North Dakota as of Tuesday, according to state data.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* Says production in Q1 of 2017 is forecast to average approximately 9,200 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: