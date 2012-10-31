BERLIN Oct 31 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental reported in-line quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, benefiting from growth in global car markets

Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 838.5 million euros ($1.09 billion) from 743.7 million a year ago, compared with a consensus forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll of 837 million.

Hanover-based Continental affirmed its outlook for 2012, saying group sales may increase more than 7 percent to more than 32.5 billion euros. The margin on adjusted EBIT may exceed the 10.1 percent achieved last year.

($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)