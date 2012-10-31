UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Oct 31 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental reported in-line quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, benefiting from growth in global car markets
Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 838.5 million euros ($1.09 billion) from 743.7 million a year ago, compared with a consensus forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll of 837 million.
Hanover-based Continental affirmed its outlook for 2012, saying group sales may increase more than 7 percent to more than 32.5 billion euros. The margin on adjusted EBIT may exceed the 10.1 percent achieved last year.
($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources