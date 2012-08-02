(Repeats to attach to alerts with no change to text)

By Andreas Cremer

BERLIN, Aug 2 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental AG expects third-quarter business to be on a par with the first two quarters, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said.

"We're anticipating for a stable third quarter" if business is adjusted for the summer holidays, Schaefer told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Hanover-based Continental is planning purchases in industrial sectors in coming quarters, the CFO said, citing business with replacement tyres, electronic replacement parts, rubber and plastics.

"These are potential areas for expansion," Schaefer said, declining to be more specific.

There's a "good chance" that Continental will return to the German stock market's blue chip DAX index in September following its exit in 2008, the CFO said. (Additional Reporting By Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf)