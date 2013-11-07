UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Nov 7 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental AG raised its full-year profit margin target due to a lower-than-expected increase in raw material costs after adjusted operating earnings jumped almost a fifth.
The company forecast its adjusted operating margin would increase to at least 10.5 percent this year, compared with a previous target of more than 10 percent, the Hanover-based company said in its quarterly earnings statement on Thursday.
Continental, however, lowered its target for full-year sales to about 33.5 billion euros ($45.32 billion) from a previously expected 34 billion euros, citing the euro's "unexpectedly strong" appreciation against other currencies.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 19 percent to 1.02 billion euros, beating even the highest estimate of 950 million euros from a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources