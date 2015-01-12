UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Jan 12 German automotive supplier Continental expects approximately 5 percent sales growth and to maintain a double-digit operating profit margin this year, it said on Monday.
Sales grew to around 34.5 billion euros ($40.9 billion) last year despite negative exchange-rate effects of around 500 million euros, and the company's EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin was above 11 percent, Continental said.
"We systematically continued along our successful path last year despite the weak growth in Europe, Russia and South America," Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said, announcing preliminary key figures at the motor show in Detroit, USA. ($1 = 0.8436 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.